Peter Clarke: Tranmere Rovers sign Fleetwood Town defender

Peter Clarke captained Huddersfield to promotion to the Championship in 2012

Tranmere Rovers have signed former Everton, Southend and Huddersfield defender Peter Clarke from Fleetwood Town on an undisclosed-length contract.

The 37-year-old veteran had been with Fleetwood since August, playing 17 times in all competitions this term.

Clarke signed too late to make his Tranmere debut on Wednesday against Coventry, but will be eligible for Saturday's FA Cup trip to Watford.

Clarke is Rovers' first signing of the 2020 January transfer window

Manager Micky Mellon told the club website: "We needed to add experience to the defence. He's an organiser and a leader and he has great ability too."

