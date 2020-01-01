Paul Lambert: Ipswich Town manager signs new contract until 2025

Paul Lambert has led Ipswich to 13 wins and eight losses in 31 games in all competitions this season

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has signed a new contract that commits him to the club until the summer of 2025.

The 50-year-old had 18 months left on his current deal having taken over at Portman Road in October 2018.

The former Norwich City, Stoke, Wolves and Aston Villa manager could not save them from relegation from the Championship last season.

However, he has led the Tractor Boys to fourth place in League One, two points off second place and four off top spot.

"Football management is a precarious business and I have stated many times the importance of having a long term vision which is executed by a management team who are confident that they will be given time to continually improve the performance and quality of the squad," owner Marcus Evans told the club website.

"The coaching group led by the manager have done a fantastic job in turning a fragile environment - following last season's relegation - into one where we have a mental expectation to win every game.

"Paul has developed a strong squad and has been a catalyst in the club's re-engagement with fans, including playing a role in helping to bring new supporters to Portman Road."

Lambert has been under pressure lately, having not seen his side win any of their last 10 games in all competitions - a run of form that has dropped them from top of League One to fourth place.

Lambert's side lost 5-3 at Lincoln City in their last game and have lost four of their last five matches.

"The last few matches have seen results not go our way," Evans said.

"However, we should not lose sight of the fact that we have lost only five games in the league in the first half of the season and are performing better at the halfway point than nearly every team that suffered relegation last year from any division."