Aston Villa's Tom Heaton and Wesley to have scans after injuries in Burnley win

Aston Villa striker Wesley received lengthy treatment in the 71st minute before being replaced by Jonathan Kodjia

Aston Villa goalkeeper Tom Heaton and striker Wesley will have scans to find out the extent of the knee injuries they picked up in the Premier League victory over Burnley on Wednesday.

Heaton, 33, was taken off on a stretcher after appearing to jar his knee while attempting to save Chris Wood's header in the second half.

Wesley, 23, hurt his knee in a challenge with Ben Mee and received lengthy treatment on the pitch.

The striker had scored Villa's opener.

Heaton has missed just one of Villa's 21 games in the Premier League this season, while Wesley has started every one, scoring five goals and assisting one.

His goal in the 27th minute against Burnley was his first in 13 league appearances, having previously scored four in six games.

Aston Villa currently sit in 16th place in the Premier League table, two points above the relegation zone.