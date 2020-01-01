Ian Holloway: New Grimsby boss jokes watching from the stands is 'worst day of his life'

Ian Holloway had been out of football since leaving QPR in May 2018

Newly appointed Grimsby Town manager Ian Holloway joked that watching his side from the stands was "the worst day of his life".

After 18 months out of football the 56-year-old took over at Grimsby after talks in a fish and chip restaurant.

Holloway saw the League Two Mariners win for the first time in 16 games as they beat Salford City 1-0.

"How can I be that far away from the action?" said the ex-QPR, Leicester, Blackpool and Millwall boss.

"It was quite surreal, but I loved every minute of it."

In caretaker manager Anthony Limbrick's final game in charge, Ahkeem Rose's 83rd-minute goal was enough to secure a first win for Grimsby in any competition since 28 September.

"I didn't get a chance to meet the lads on the training ground so I asked Anthony and Ben to do what they've been doing for us and they were great," Holloway told BBC Radio Humberside.

"I'm really pleased for the lads as it's a long time without a win and they thoroughly deserved it."

As well as becoming manager, Holloway is also a shareholder and will attend board meetings.

Having guided Blackpool and Crystal Palace to promotion to the Premier League he is keen to see if he can make a positive impact at Blundell Park when he takes over on Thursday.

"I've got to try and put my twist on it and that's the exciting thing - the longest I've been out is 18 months so I have got some ideas and I can't wait to try and help a little bit with an attacking shape," he said.

"I want to get to know everybody straight away and talk as one voice for the club."