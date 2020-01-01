Eddie Nketiah: Arsenal striker has Leeds United loan cut short

Eddie Nketiah waved his goodbyes to Leeds United fans after Wednesday's draw with West Brom

Championship leaders Leeds United have had striker Eddie Nketiah's loan spell from Arsenal cut short.

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa started Nketiah in Wednesday's top-of-the-table draw at West Brom, substituting the 20-year-old at half-time.

After the match the Argentine confirmed Nketiah's season-long stay was being ended four months early.

"The club and him informed us that he is not going to continue with us," said Bielsa. "We are sorry for that."

Nketiah's start against West Brom in his final match was just his second league start in 17 Championship appearances for the club.

He also made two starts in the EFL Cup, scoring on both occasions.

In total, the England Under-21 international netted five times in 19 appearances for the Yorkshire side.

"We know what we offered to him maybe was not what the club (Arsenal) expected," Bielsa told BBC Radio Leeds.

"He is a great player and excellent professional. He has been developed with a good education and for this reason it is a pity for us that he leaves us. We were happy with him."

Nketiah posted on Twitter to say that his time at Leeds was "an enjoyable one".

"It's been an amazing experience and a privilege to play for such an amazing club," he said in the social media post.

Bielsa said Leeds will "analyse the situation" before deciding if Nketiah will be replaced during the January transfer window.