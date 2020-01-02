Irish League: five things we noticed

Thomas Maguire celebrates scoring the winner for Cliftonville against Glenavon

We've been spoiled this season, so we can't complain too much about New Year's Day serving up a stinker in the Irish Premiership.

The top five sides all won without conceding a goal, with most of the day's drama occurring at the Ballymena Showgrounds, where Larne scored a late winner to beat the Sky Blues 3-2.

Before we put the league to bed for 10 days and focus on Irish Cup matters, here are five talking points from Wednesday.

What a difference a year makes

Last year, Cliftonville's Christmas period could not have gone much worse.

They lost to Institute, Crusaders, Linfield and Coleraine, conceding 17 goals across those four games.

This year could not have been in starker contrast, with Paddy McLaughlin's Reds winning four on the bounce, including a rare Boxing Day win at Seaview.

Whereas last year plunged the club into festive blues, this year they have used their hectic schedule to reaffirm their title credentials.

There's been a lot of fluid, attacking football, too, but the only pretty thing about the victory over Glenavon was the goal.

And what a well-worked goal it was, too, with Ryan Curran, Aaron Donnelly and Conor McMenamin playing their part to tee up impressive youngster Thomas Maguire for his first goal for the club.

As McLaughlin said in is post-match comments, you can't play 'nice football' every week. The scrappy wins are important, too, but this Cliftonville side seem capable of doing it by any means necessary.

McGonigle and Owens fuelling Crues title bid

Five goals on Saturday, four on New Year's Day.

That's not a bad week for Crusaders, who started off the new decade with a 4-0 win over Warrenpoint Town at Milltown.

On paper that result maybe isn't overly surprising, but Stephen Baxter's men looked like they would score every time they came forward.

Their ruthless attack was spearheaded by Jamie McGonigle, who continues his scintillating form up top with Jordan Owens.

McGonigle's goal was as spectacular as the London fireworks at midnight, leaving teenager stopper Mark Byrne with no chance.

Speaking of Byrne, it would have been a lot more if the 19-year-old wasn't on top form between the sticks.

Baxter will be hoping that his side have come through their sticky patch, and led by McGonigle and Owens, they can put a run together and keep their title hopes alive.

But first of all, a certain defence of the Irish Cup on Saturday.

Coleraine down to bare bones but grind out win

For Coleraine, it was a case of being grateful for taking three points off Carrick and heading back up the road.

The Bannsiders were down to the bare bones at Taylor's Avenue, with injuries and suspensions forcing Oran Kearney into naming just five substitutes.

With new signings not eligible to play, there were rare starts for Emmett McGuckin and Nedas Maciulaitis with Stephen Lowry and James McLaughlin missing out through suspension, and Adam Mullan, Ben Doherty and Aaron Jarvis all injured.

Given the stature of those players at the club, it's impressive that they came away with a 2-0 win.

However, Kearney will likely have been disturbed by the extent to which his squad has been affected by the busy Christmas period.

With Coleraine gunning to go one better than two years ago, January recruits are surely incoming on Ballycastle Road.

Cooper back to unplayable best

We know very well that on his day Joel Cooper is unplayable. His team-mates know it too.

From the early stages of Linfield's 3-0 win over Institute, Blues players were seeking out Cooper every time they were in possession. He was the outlet every time.

The former Glenavon man did not disappoint as he ran Stute's defence ragged for 90 minutes, beating men at will on both flanks and, crucially, providing an end product every bit as impressive as his build-up play.

It was Cooper who was brought down for Linfield's penalty in the first half after a run past four defenders, and his pull-back for Jordan Stewart created the Blues' third goal.

Shayne Lavery's goal will have pleased manager David Healy, who knows full well that the striker's form could be crucial in the outcome of the title race, but Cooper's display served as a reminder that Linfield's number nine has the ability to force a game to be played entirely on his terms.

He is one of the league's most dangerous players, and he was utterly joyful to watch against Institute.

Mercurial McMurray the matchwinner against his former side

It was fitting that Johnny McMurray was at his mercurial best at the Ballymena Showgrounds on Wednesday.

After all, Sky Blues fans know how devastating he can be after his three-year stint at Warden Street.

McMurray proved to be the difference against his former side, scoring a goal of sheer opportunism, and one of sheer perseverance.

For his first against Ballymena, McMurray spotted 'keeper Jordan Williamson off his line. He took his shot early and found the corner. It was ruthless, punishing Williamson's adventurous nature.

Chasing down a lost cause, McMurray profited again, blocking Williamson's attempted clearance after an undercooked backpass from Leroy Millar.

Larne have had their struggles this season (mostly at home) but it was a satisfying start to the year for the Invermen as they pulled eight clear of seventh-placed Glenavon as their top scorer enjoyed a productive return to his former club.