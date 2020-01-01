Paul Pogba: Man Utd midfielder out for 'a few weeks' with ankle injury

Paul Pogba has made just two substitute appearances for Manchester United since the end of September

Manchester United's Paul Pogba is out for "a few weeks" with an ankle injury, says manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Midfielder Pogba was not included in the United squad for the New Year's Day visit to Arsenal.

The France international only made his comeback last month from an ankle injury that had kept him out since the end of September.

"He's injured. He's feeling some discomfort in his ankle. He'll be out for a few weeks," said Solskjaer.

Pogba has played only eight times this season after having surgery in the autumn to correct an ankle problem.

The 26-year-old's comeback was then delayed by illness, meaning he did not resume training until mid-December.

The former Juventus midfielder made substitute appearances against Watford and Newcastle before being rested for Saturday's win at Burnley.

Solskjaer said last month that Pogba would not be sold in January.