Match ends, Crewe Alexandra 4, Carlisle United 1.
Crewe Alexandra 4-1 Carlisle United
-
- From the section League Two
Daniel Powell netted a double for the second game running as Crewe maintained their promotion push with a 4-1 win over Carlisle.
Powell's purple patch in front of goal has helped himd he followed up Callum Ainley's brave 17th-minute header from Paul Green's hanging cross as Crewe left the Cumbrians reeling in the first half at Gresty Road.
Ainley turned provider with a deft angled pass which released Powell inside the box and the attacker slipped the ball past Adam Collin for the second after 26 minutes.
The visitors looked vulnerable as Powell swept past Aaron Hayden and drove home the third five minutes later.
Chuma Anene added a fourth and the third of a blistering eight-minute spell for the home side when blasting into the top corner from 20 yards 11 minutes before the break.
Carlisle improved after the restart and Will Jaaskelainen produced two smart saves in quick succession from Nathan Thomas and Mohammed Sagaf.
But the keeper was beaten by Jack Iredale's sizzling long-range drive which cut the arrears in the 56th minute.
Harry McKirdy's deflected effort narrowly missed hitting the top corner and the Cumbrians enjoyed most of the second-half possession.
Match report supplied by PA Media
Line-ups
Crewe
- 1Jaaskelainen
- 2Ng
- 4Wintle
- 15Hunt
- 25Adebisi
- 11AinleySubstituted forFinneyat 79'minutes
- 12Green
- 16Lowery
- 7Powell
- 17Anene
- 10KirkSubstituted forDaleat 59'minutesBooked at 72mins
Substitutes
- 8Jones
- 13Richards
- 14Finney
- 19Dale
- 22Sass-Davies
- 23Johnson
- 30Mbulu
Carlisle
- 1Collin
- 14Jones
- 6Hayden
- 17Webster
- 3Iredale
- 11McKirdy
- 8Jones
- 28SagafBooked at 24minsSubstituted forChartersat 74'minutes
- 7Thomas
- 9HopeSubstituted forBridgeat 45'minutes
- 25LoftBooked at 30minsSubstituted forOlomolaat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Mellish
- 15Charters
- 19Bridge
- 22Gray
- 24Olomola
- 29Birch
- 32Lightfoot
- Referee:
- John Busby
- Attendance:
- 4,316
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Crewe Alexandra 4, Carlisle United 1.
Attempt missed. Aaron Hayden (Carlisle United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Nathan Thomas with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Rio Adebisi.
Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Ryan Wintle.
Attempt blocked. Olufela Olomola (Carlisle United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Bridge.
Foul by Tommy Lowery (Crewe Alexandra).
Jack Bridge (Carlisle United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Jack Iredale.
Attempt missed. Oliver Finney (Crewe Alexandra) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Tommy Lowery following a corner.
Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Byron Webster.
Attempt saved. Owen Dale (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Chuma Anene.
Attempt saved. Perry Ng (Crewe Alexandra) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ryan Wintle.
Attempt missed. Daniel Powell (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is too high following a set piece situation.
Substitution
Substitution, Crewe Alexandra. Oliver Finney replaces Callum Ainley.
Owen Dale (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jack Iredale (Carlisle United).
Hand ball by Jack Bridge (Carlisle United).
Offside, Carlisle United. Jack Iredale tries a through ball, but Olufela Olomola is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Callum Ainley (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Taylor Charters.
Substitution
Substitution, Carlisle United. Taylor Charters replaces Mohammed Sagaf because of an injury.
Booking
Owen Dale (Crewe Alexandra) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Owen Dale (Crewe Alexandra).
Mohammed Sagaf (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Paul Green.
Offside, Carlisle United. Harry McKirdy tries a through ball, but Olufela Olomola is caught offside.
Foul by Callum Ainley (Crewe Alexandra).
Michael Jones (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Paul Green (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gethin Jones (Carlisle United).
Substitution
Substitution, Carlisle United. Olufela Olomola replaces Ryan Loft.
Attempt missed. Aaron Hayden (Carlisle United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jack Iredale.
Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Rio Adebisi.
Attempt missed. Gethin Jones (Carlisle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Harry McKirdy with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Rio Adebisi.
Attempt blocked. Michael Jones (Carlisle United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Nathan Thomas (Carlisle United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Harry McKirdy.
Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Rio Adebisi.
Attempt blocked. Nathan Thomas (Carlisle United) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by Jack Bridge.