Crewe Alexandra 4-1 Carlisle United

After scoring his first league goal for Crewe on 12 October, Daniel Powell has now netted five times in the Alex's last four games

Daniel Powell netted a double for the second game running as Crewe maintained their promotion push with a 4-1 win over Carlisle.

Powell's purple patch in front of goal has helped himd he followed up Callum Ainley's brave 17th-minute header from Paul Green's hanging cross as Crewe left the Cumbrians reeling in the first half at Gresty Road.

Ainley turned provider with a deft angled pass which released Powell inside the box and the attacker slipped the ball past Adam Collin for the second after 26 minutes.

The visitors looked vulnerable as Powell swept past Aaron Hayden and drove home the third five minutes later.

Chuma Anene added a fourth and the third of a blistering eight-minute spell for the home side when blasting into the top corner from 20 yards 11 minutes before the break.

Carlisle improved after the restart and Will Jaaskelainen produced two smart saves in quick succession from Nathan Thomas and Mohammed Sagaf.

But the keeper was beaten by Jack Iredale's sizzling long-range drive which cut the arrears in the 56th minute.

Harry McKirdy's deflected effort narrowly missed hitting the top corner and the Cumbrians enjoyed most of the second-half possession.

Match report supplied by PA Media