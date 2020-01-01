Arsenal can do 'big things' under Mikel Arteta - David Luiz

Media playback is not supported on this device Arsenal 2-0 Man Utd: Mikel Arteta reflects on 'perfect' first win

Defender David Luiz said Arsenal can "do big things" after beating Manchester United to earn a first win under new Gunners boss Mikel Arteta.

Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Nicolas Pepe scored in a 2-0 win that lifts Arsenal to 10th in the Premier League, four points behind fifth-placed United.

It ended a run of seven home games without a win and was a first victory against top-half opposition this term.

"I believe he [Arteta] can improve every player," said Luiz.

"Mikel is a great coach and knows football. He was a great player, he brings things and I believe in his philosophy.

"We are going to do big things in the future, but step by step."

After two draws and a defeat since the former Manchester City coach was appointed, an uplifting win was rapturously received by a lively crowd inside Emirates Stadium.

Although Manchester United were lacklustre, Arsenal were outstanding in the first half as Pepe tore through the opposition defence.

But there were also good displays in midfield from Mesut Ozil - who covered the most ground of all the Arsenal players, running 11.54km - Lucas Torreira and Granit Xhaka, who Arteta claimed would stay at the club despite being linked with Hertha Berlin.

Luiz told BT Sport: "It was great. We did a great first half, it was maturity in the second half. We have to be honest and humble to admit physically we are not ready. But where physically you are not there you have to put your hearts in.

"You can't change from zero to 10 in one day, one week, one month, but it is beautiful to see how these kids start to understand their commitment, their behaviours of what they need to do for big things in life and big things in football.

"In life when you are happy, the results can be totally different. If you sleep happy, you can sleep four hours and better than sleep sad for eight hours. If you work with happiness and believing what you are doing it is totally different.

"Our season isn't there. We started very bad, but things can change and there are still some titles to fight for and some improvements for the future."

Players buying into my methods - Arteta

Arteta, 37, believes the Arsenal players are starting to enjoy his methods.

"I said to them 'without you guys I won't be able to do it'," he said. "You have to open the door and believe I can bring something different to the club.

"We need all the staff to believe as well and if we do that day by day, it will take a long time and the process will not be easy and there will be ups and downs, but they bought into this.

"That is my feeling, they want to do it and they are starting to enjoy. Hopefully it is a start."

The Spaniard added: "It's much more stressful as a manager. I lost my voice talking to the players, but I'm very pleased and mostly for them and as well the fans.

"I am so happy I turned around at the stadium and I see smiley faces and the energy. I see people standing and that is what I want."