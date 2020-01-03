Millwall v Newport County

Newport's on-loan defender Danny McNamara has yet to make a senior appearance for Millwall.

Millwall manager Gary Rowett could make several changes for Saturday's FA Cup third-round tie with Newport County.

The likes of Shaun Williams and Jed Wallace could rested by the in-form Lions.

Rowett could use the game to look at other players such as 18-year-old midfielder Billy Mitchell, whose only previous appearance this season was in the EFL Cup.

Rowett's side have have lost just once in their last 11 games.

League Two Newport will be without defender Danny McNamara, who is on a season-long loan from Millwall and cannot face his parent club.

The Exiles will have Mark O'Brien available after he completed a concussion protocol. Fellow defender Kyle Howkins is also close to a comeback but may not make this game.

Mickey Demetriou is set to feature despite coming off with an ankle problem against Cheltenham on New Year's Day.

Match facts