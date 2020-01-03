Cardiff City v Carlisle United
-
- From the section FA Cup
Cardiff City boss Neil Harris is expected to make a number of changes for the A Cup tie against League Two strugglers Carlisle United.
Cardiff will be without winger Nathaniel Mendez-Laing as they look to respond after their 6-1 Championship defeat at Queens Park Rangers.
Mendez-Laing is likely to miss the rest of the season with a hamstring injury.
Midfielder Joe Ralls is expected to miss out again with a broken hand.
Joe Bennett is doubtful with the eye injury he suffered at Sheffield Wednesday last Sunday.
Carlisle boss Chris Beech has a number of fitness concerns as he plots a cup upset.
Defenders Jarrad Braithwaite and Christie Elliott are fitness doubts along with midfielders Stefan Scougall and Mo Sagaf.
Forward Hallam Hope is another worry for the Cumbrians as they target a first away win at Cardiff.
Match facts
- This is the first ever FA Cup meeting between Cardiff City and Carlisle United.
- Cardiff have lost just one of their last 19 matches against Carlisle (W12 D6 L1), though this is their first encounter since March 2001 in a fourth tier league match.
- Cardiff have won none of their last five home FA Cup matches (D1 L4) since beating League One's Colchester United in January 2015.
- Carlisle United have been eliminated in their last six FA Cup ties against sides in the top-two divisions of English football, last going through back in January 1997 against Tranmere Rovers, then of the second-tier.
- Cardiff boss Neil Harris has progressed from the FA Cup third round in each of his last three seasons as manager, all with Millwall. However, he has been eliminated in his two ties with League Two opponents (2013-14 against Southend, 2015-16 against Wycombe).