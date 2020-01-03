Queens Park Rangers v Swansea City (Sun)

Swansea City beat QPR 3-1 at Loftus Road in the Championship in August

Queens Park Rangers could make changes for their FA Cup tie with Swansea.

Boss Mark Warburton has spoken of the need to rest players during the busiest spell of the season, and midfielder Ryan Manning was left out of the 6-1 victory over Cardiff on New Year's Day.

Swansea's Mike van der Hoorn is likely to miss out after aggravating a knee problem in their win over Charlton.

Fellow centre-back Ben Wilmot, who is on loan from Watford, has been blocked from playing by his parent club.

Winger Jordon Garrick is also injured, while Andre Ayew is one of a number of regulars who may be given a rest.

Rangers centre-back Yoann Barbet (hamstring) has not played since October while midfielder Charlie Owens (knee) made his last appearance in August.

Rangers finished the Cardiff win with 10 men after defender Toni Leistner was forced off with muscle tightness.

Match facts