Chris Barker: Former Cardiff City defender dies aged 39

Chris Barker (right) challenges Arsenal's Robin Van Persie

Former Cardiff City defender Chris Barker has died at the age of 39.

The Sheffield-born player helped the club to promotion from the third tier of English football in 2003.

Barker, whose other clubs included Stoke City, Barnsley and Queens Park Rangers, made 162 appearances for the Bluebirds.

World In Motion, which represented Barker throughout his career, was among the first to confirm his death via social media on Thursday.

South Wales Police have confirmed the sudden death of a 39-year-old man who was discovered at his home address in the Cyncoed area of Cardiff at about 14:00 GMT on 1 January.

They added that the death is not being treated as suspicious and the coroner has been informed.

Barker was voted Cardiff's player of the season in 2004-05.

He spent 2006-07 on loan at Colchester United before joining QPR on a free transfer and went on to play for Plymouth, Southend, Aldershot, Hereford and Weston-super-Mare, before retiring from football in 2017.

Barker also assisted with coaching at his last three clubs and was lead professional development phase coach at Forest Green.

A number of fans and former team-mates have paid tribute to Barker on social media.

Former Cardiff City striker Andy Campbell posted on Twitter: "RIP Chris Barker, so so sad. A friend, a team-mate & all round nice fella."