Brighton-Chelsea: Fans arrested for alleged racism and homophobia at Amex Stadium

Two Brighton fans and a Chelsea supporter have been arrested for alleged "unacceptable abuse" during Wednesday's 1-1 draw at Amex Stadium.

One home fan was ejected for suspected racist abuse of Chelsea players, while the other aimed alleged homophobic abuse at Chelsea supporters.

The Chelsea fan was thrown out for alleged homophobic abuse of home fans.

Brighton say all three were arrested by Sussex police outside the stadium and "now face prosecution".

Incidents of racism have marred a number of Premier League games this season, while there were also incidents of alleged homophobia in three games last month, including a Brighton match.

"Yet again our safety and stewarding team, along with Sussex Police, have had to deal with three separate and unwanted instances of disgusting racist and homophobic abuse.," said Brighton chief executive Paul Barber.

"If the prospect of a life ban from watching their clubs play football isn't a strong enough deterrent, we have to ask the question as to whether the courts should be given the power to hand out more severe punishments? Football can only do so much, and we are sick and tired of the game's reputation being tarnished by these people.

"I find it impossible to comprehend how and why some individuals think it's acceptable to behave in this way, and yet again I will make it very clear that neither Brighton nor the wider football community, will tolerate racism, homophobia, or any other form of discrimination at any time.

"We would urge any fans confronted with similar discriminatory behaviour at our stadium to report it immediately, either directly to a steward or via our anonymous hotline, and we will continue to take the strongest possible action against such bigoted individuals. These people are not welcome at the Amex or at any football matches."