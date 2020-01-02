Andre Green: Aston Villa winger leaves Preston and joins Charlton on loan

Andre Green played in last season's Championship play-off semi-finals and final for Aston Villa

Charlton Athletic have signed winger Andre Green from Premier League club Aston Villa on loan from the rest of the season.

The 21-year-old had been on loan at Charlton's Championship rivals Preston since August.

But he only played six games for the Lilywhites, scoring once, and has now moved to south London.

He will provide cover after Jonathan Leko was ruled out for the rest of the season with a serious knee injury.

Leko needs surgery after damaging his anterior cruciate ligament in Charlton's 3-2 win over Bristol City on Boxing Day.

"You need a bit of pace in the team and Andre has that. He can play out wide but also up top, like a Leko," boss Lee Bowyer told the club website.

"Leko was an out-and-out winger when he came and we used him as a second striker and he got five goals and four assists. We'll be looking for the same sort of things from Andre.

"In one-v-one situations he's very good, he can provide for others, so we're just looking to get him on the ball in the final third."

Green came through Villa's academy, and made 22 appearances last season, either side of a loan spell with Portsmouth, as they won promotion back to the top flight.

He will not be available for Charlton's game at Swansea on Thursday, but could make his debut in Sunday's FA Cup third-round tie against West Bromwich Albion.

