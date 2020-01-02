Jak Alnwick: Blackpool goalkeeper out for 12 weeks with arm injury

Jak Alnwick spent last season on loan at Scunthorpe United

Blackpool goalkeeper Jak Alnwick will be out for about 12 weeks with an arm injury which requires an operation.

The 26-year-old has featured 22 times for the Tangerines since joining on loan from Scottish Premiership side Rangers last summer.

Alnwick was forced off during the defeat by Accrington Stanley on Boxing Day, and will have surgery on Friday.

"We'll continue to assess him throughout his period on the sidelines," boss Simon Grayson said.

"Mark Howard has come in over the past two matches and we have Jack Sims and Chris Mafoumbi available too, should we need them."