Patrick Roberts: Manchester City loan winger to Middlesbrough until end of the season

Patrick Roberts had a frustrating spell at Norwich, where game-time was limited

Manchester City have loaned winger Patrick Roberts to Middlesbrough for the rest of the Championship season.

Roberts had been on loan to Premier League rivals Norwich City but made only four appearances this term, and was subsequently recalled.

The 22-year-old has also been on loan to Celtic and Girona since joining City from Fulham in July 2015.

"He's an exciting player, he wants to play, and he has the bit between his teeth," boss Jonathan Woodgate said.

"He fits the mould of what we're looking at. He's young and hungry, and wants to do well."

During his time at Celtic the former AFC Wimbledon youth player was a major success, scoring 17 goals in 78 games and winning league, Scottish Cup and League Cup honours in Scotland.

However, he has only played three games for his parent club.

