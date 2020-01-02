Daryl McMahon: Macclesfield Town manager resigns

Daryl McMahon leaves Macclesfield with the club 22nd in League Two

Daryl McMahon has resigned as manager of financially-troubled League Two club Macclesfield Town.

The Silkmen are 22nd in the table after having six points deducted for non-payment of wages and failing to fulfil a fixture against Crewe on 7 December.

McMahon, 36, succeeded Sol Campbell as Macclesfield boss in August.

But the club's financial problems have overshadowed his tenure at Moss Rose - McMahon's first managerial role in the English Football League.

A further League Two fixture against Plymouth, scheduled for 21 December, was postponed after the club were served with a "zero-capacity notice".

Macclesfield owner Amar Alkahdi said last month that he was in "advanced negotiations with various third parties" over a possible takeover.

BBC Radio Manchester has contacted Macclesfield, who are yet to make any official comment about McMahon's position.