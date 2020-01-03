Rochdale v Newcastle United
Newcastle manager Steve Bruce will select from an injury-hit squad for Saturday's FA Cup tie at Rochdale.
Jonjo Shelvey, Javier Manquillo, Fabian Schar and Jetro Willems were hurt against Leicester on Wednesday and all will be missing for the Magpies.
However, winger Matt Ritchie could return to the matchday squad after recovering from an ankle injury.
Rochdale, who are 18th in League One, will have midfielder Jordan Williams back from suspension.
Dale reached the third round of the Carabao Cup earlier this season, losing a penalty shootout to Manchester United at Old Trafford.
Match facts
- This is the first ever meeting in any competition between Rochdale and Newcastle United.
- Rochdale are the 105th different English side Newcastle have faced in all competitions. They have not lost their first meeting against a fellow English team since January 1968 against Carlisle United in the FA Cup third round.
- Rochdale have won only one of their 16 FA Cup games against top-flight opponents (D3 L12), a 2-1 win against Coventry back in January 1971.
- Newcastle have won just one of their last 16 away FA Cup matches (D5 L10), though it came in their most recent away game in January 2019 against Blackburn.
- Newcastle manager Steve Bruce has faced Rochdale once before, winning 1-0 in August 2015 in the League Cup with Hull City.