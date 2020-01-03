The FA Cup - Third Round
Rochdale12:31Newcastle
Venue: Crown Oil Arena

Rochdale v Newcastle United

Newcastle United defender Fabian Schar
Newcastle's Swiss defender Fabian Schar was one of the players injured in Wednesday's Premier League loss to Leicester

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce will select from an injury-hit squad for Saturday's FA Cup tie at Rochdale.

Jonjo Shelvey, Javier Manquillo, Fabian Schar and Jetro Willems were hurt against Leicester on Wednesday and all will be missing for the Magpies.

However, winger Matt Ritchie could return to the matchday squad after recovering from an ankle injury.

Rochdale, who are 18th in League One, will have midfielder Jordan Williams back from suspension.

Dale reached the third round of the Carabao Cup earlier this season, losing a penalty shootout to Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Match facts

  • This is the first ever meeting in any competition between Rochdale and Newcastle United.
  • Rochdale are the 105th different English side Newcastle have faced in all competitions. They have not lost their first meeting against a fellow English team since January 1968 against Carlisle United in the FA Cup third round.
  • Rochdale have won only one of their 16 FA Cup games against top-flight opponents (D3 L12), a 2-1 win against Coventry back in January 1971.
  • Newcastle have won just one of their last 16 away FA Cup matches (D5 L10), though it came in their most recent away game in January 2019 against Blackburn.
  • Newcastle manager Steve Bruce has faced Rochdale once before, winning 1-0 in August 2015 in the League Cup with Hull City.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 4th January 2020

  • RochdaleRochdale12:31NewcastleNewcastle United
  • Bristol CityBristol City12:31ShrewsburyShrewsbury Town
  • MillwallMillwall12:31NewportNewport County
  • RotherhamRotherham United12:31HullHull City
  • BirminghamBirmingham City12:31BlackburnBlackburn Rovers
  • BurnleyBurnley12:31PeterboroughPeterborough United
  • BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion15:01Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday
  • CardiffCardiff City15:01CarlisleCarlisle United
  • FulhamFulham15:01Aston VillaAston Villa
  • Oxford UtdOxford United15:01HartlepoolHartlepool United
  • SouthamptonSouthampton15:01HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town
  • BrentfordBrentford15:01StokeStoke City

