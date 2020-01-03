Rochdale v Newcastle United

Newcastle's Swiss defender Fabian Schar was one of the players injured in Wednesday's Premier League loss to Leicester

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce will select from an injury-hit squad for Saturday's FA Cup tie at Rochdale.

Jonjo Shelvey, Javier Manquillo, Fabian Schar and Jetro Willems were hurt against Leicester on Wednesday and all will be missing for the Magpies.

However, winger Matt Ritchie could return to the matchday squad after recovering from an ankle injury.

Rochdale, who are 18th in League One, will have midfielder Jordan Williams back from suspension.

Dale reached the third round of the Carabao Cup earlier this season, losing a penalty shootout to Manchester United at Old Trafford.

