Burnley v Peterborough United: Sean Dyche to rotate Clarets squad
Burnley manager Sean Dyche will rotate his squad for Saturday's FA Cup tie against League One Peterborough.
Goalkeeper Nick Pope and central defender Ben Gibson will be absent but Joe Hart, Jay Rodriguez and Aaron Lennon could start.
Posh defender Frankie Kent could return after suspension and midfielder Serhat Tasdemir is fit after a hip problem.
Midfielder Reece Brown could also feature after joining from Huddersfield on loan.
MATCH FACTS
- Burnley and Peterborough have never played each other in the FA Cup.
- Peterborough and Burnley last met at Turf Moor in September 2012 in a Championship clash, with the Clarets winning 5-2.
- Burnley have won seven of their last nine home FA Cup matches (W7 D1 L1), with their one defeat in that run coming against non-league Lincoln City in February 2017.
- Peterborough are winless in 26 FA Cup matches against top-flight opponents (D7 L19) since a 2-1 win against Arsenal in January 1965.
- Peterborough manager Darren Ferguson has lost his last 10 matches in all competitions against Premier League opponents, most recently a 1-0 defeat at Arsenal with Doncaster Rovers in the League Cup third round in September 2017.