Brighton & Hove Albion v Sheffield Wednesday
Brighton & Hove Albion will be without defender Dan Burn after he broke his collarbone and required surgery following the draw with Chelsea.
Boss Graham Potter could rotate the rest of his squad, with striker Glenn Murray and fit-again winger Solly March among those hopeful of a start.
Sheffield Wednesday hope Massimo Luongo will play, having ruled out concussion after the Boxing Day loss at Stoke.
Defender Liam Palmer is expected to miss out again with an ankle injury.
Match stats
- Brighton and Sheffield Wednesday have not met in the FA Cup since the 1982-83 semi-final, with the Seagulls winning 2-1 to reach the final.
- Wednesday have lost their past two matches against Brighton, losing both meetings in the 2016-17 Championship season under Carlos Carvalhal.
- Brighton have lost just two of their past 18 home FA Cup matches (W10 D6 L2) and are unbeaten in five since losing 3-2 to Arsenal in January 2015.
- Wednesday are winless in 20 FA Cup matches against Premier League opponents (D6 L14) since winning 2-1 against Sheffield United in the 1992-93 semi-final.
- This will be Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk's seventh FA Cup match as manager - the previous six have also been away from home, winning two and losing four.