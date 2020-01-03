Brighton & Hove Albion v Sheffield Wednesday

Jimmy Melia (right) and Tony Grealish celebrate after the last time Brighton faced Wednesday in the FA Cup - the 1983 semi-final which Albion won before losing to Manchester United in a replayed final

Brighton & Hove Albion will be without defender Dan Burn after he broke his collarbone and required surgery following the draw with Chelsea.

Boss Graham Potter could rotate the rest of his squad, with striker Glenn Murray and fit-again winger Solly March among those hopeful of a start.

Sheffield Wednesday hope Massimo Luongo will play, having ruled out concussion after the Boxing Day loss at Stoke.

Defender Liam Palmer is expected to miss out again with an ankle injury.

Match stats