Southampton v Huddersfield Town: Ralf Hasenhuttl considers changes after 'intense' games

Hasenhuttl celebrated a win over Tottenham on New Year's Day

Ralph Hasenhuttl could rotate his Southampton squad for the FA Cup third-round tie with Huddersfield on Saturday.

The Saints boss has no injury concerns following a 1-0 win over Tottenham on New Year's Day but acknowledged the club had faced a hectic festive schedule.

"We had a very busy period with a lot of very intense games with short breaks in between," Hasenhuttl said.

"Players are waiting for their chance to show up and show that they are able to win games for us."

Southampton are unbeaten in their last four Premier League games and are five points clear of the relegation zone.

Hasenhuttl wants Saints to continue their good run of form and progress to the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The Austrian said: "We want to take this challenge very seriously in this competition.

"Last season we lost in the third round and we want to do it better at home in front of our fans.

"Everyone enjoys playing in this ground and we want to keep the momentum."

Huddersfield boss Danny Cowley is expected to choose from an unchanged squad after the 5-2 home defeat by Stoke on Wednesday.

Midfielder Jonathan Hogg and striker Elias Kachunga will be assessed before the trip to St Mary's on Saturday.

Defender Tommy Elphick, plus forwards Alex Pritchard and Collin Quaner are not expected to return.

