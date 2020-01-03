Watford v Tranmere Rovers

Andre Gray has largely appeared as a substitute for Watford in the Premier League this season

Last season's FA Cup runners-up Watford will be without the suspended Christian Kabasele, though fellow centre-back Adrian Mariappa is back from his ban.

Kiko Femenia (hamstring) is a doubt, with Andre Gray, Isaac Success and Jose Holebas among those who could feature.

League One Tranmere could give a debut to centre-back Peter Clarke after he joined from Fleetwood on Wednesday.

Fellow defenders Liam Ridehalgh and Cameron Borthwick-Jackson - and Manny Monthe - are all set to miss out.

