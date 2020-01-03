Watford v Tranmere Rovers
- From the section FA Cup
Last season's FA Cup runners-up Watford will be without the suspended Christian Kabasele, though fellow centre-back Adrian Mariappa is back from his ban.
Kiko Femenia (hamstring) is a doubt, with Andre Gray, Isaac Success and Jose Holebas among those who could feature.
League One Tranmere could give a debut to centre-back Peter Clarke after he joined from Fleetwood on Wednesday.
Fellow defenders Liam Ridehalgh and Cameron Borthwick-Jackson - and Manny Monthe - are all set to miss out.
Match facts
- This will be the first ever FA Cup meeting between Watford and Tranmere Rovers.
- Watford and Tranmere last met in April 2001 in a second-tier match, sharing a 1-1 draw at Vicarage Road.
- Watford have won their last six home FA Cup matches, last losing at Vicarage Road back in January 2012 against Spurs.
- Tranmere are looking to reach the FA Cup fourth round for the first time since the 2003-04 season, when they eliminated Premier League side Bolton in a replay in the third round.
- Tranmere's past two FA Cup matches against Premier League opposition has seen them concede 13 goals, losing 6-2 against Swansea in 2015 and 7-0 against Tottenham in 2019.