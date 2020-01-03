Bournemouth v Luton Town
Bournemouth's Jack Stacey is unavailable for the visit of his old club Luton after picking up a hamstring injury against Brighton.
Sam Surridge has been recalled from Swansea City and could be handed a Cherries first-team return amid a string of injuries in the squad.
The Hatters expect Alan Sheehan and Martin Crainie to retain their fitness after they returned against Millwall.
Sheehan was withdrawn with cramp late on but is expected to feature.
Match stats
- Bournemouth and Luton Town have not faced each other since January 2009 in a League Two match, drawing 1-1 at the Vitality Stadium in Eddie Howe's fourth match in charge of the club.
- Luton and Bournemouth have only faced in one previous tie in the FA Cup, with the Hatters winning after a replay in the first round in 1969-70.
- Bournemouth have been eliminated from each of their last four FA Cup ties, losing in the fifth round in 2015-16 and then the third round in each of the last three seasons.
- Luton have won one of their last nine FA Cup matches against Premier League opposition (W1 D2 L6), winning 1-0 away at Norwich City in the fourth round in 2012-13 when they were a non-league side.
- Bournemouth have been eliminated in the third round in the last three campaigns - only two Premier League sides have ever gone out at this stage in four consecutive seasons; Aston Villa (2001-02 to 2004-05) and Newcastle United (2012-13 to 2015-16).