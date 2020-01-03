Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United

Anthony Martial is one of a number of Manchester United players suffering with illness

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo is likely to make changes for Saturday's FA Cup tie against Manchester United.

Goalkeeper John Ruddy and defender Max Kilman are in contention to start, while midfielder Ruben Neves could also return for the hosts.

Sergio Romero will start in goal for Manchester United.

Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard were sent home from training on Friday with illness, while Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay are among those out injured.

MATCH FACTS