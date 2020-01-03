Manchester City v Port Vale: John Stones close to return

From the section

John Stones has not played for Manchester City since their home defeat to Manchester United on 7 December

BBC coverage

How to follow: Listen to full commentary on BBC Radio 5 live Sports Extra and online, plus live text commentary and in-play clips onlne

Pep Guardiola will shuffle his team as holders Manchester City welcome Port Vale for Saturday's FA Cup tie.

Defender Nicolas Otamendi is likely to miss out but fellow centre-back John Stones is near to a return after a hamstring injury.

City goalkeeper Ederson is fit after recovering from illness but Aymeric Laporte and Leroy Sane remain out.

Tom Pope and Shaun Brisley are both pushing to start for John Askey's League Two side.

MATCH FACTS