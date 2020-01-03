Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
- Listen to full commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, plus live text commentary, radio and in-play clips on the BBC Sport website
Left-back Marcos Alonso will miss Chelsea's FA Cup third-round tie against Nottingham Forest on Sunday with a hamstring injury.
Fellow defender Fikayo Tomori is battling a bug, with midfielder Billy Gilmour another to have been unwell.
Forest left-back Yuri Ribeiro should return after shaking off a long-term knee issue.
Full-back Chema hobbled out of Forest's 3-2 New Year's Day win over Blackburn and now looks set to miss the match.
MATCH FACTS
- This is the fifth time Chelsea and Nottingham Forest have met in an FA Cup tie - the Blues have progressed from the previous four, including a third-round 2-0 win last season.
- Nottingham Forest have lost their last five away matches against Chelsea in all competitions, with three of those defeats coming in FA Cup meetings.
- Chelsea have been eliminated from just two of their last 50 FA Cup ties against teams from outside the Premier League, losing 1-0 to Barnsley in 2008 and 4-2 against Bradford City in 2015.
- Nottingham Forest were eliminated by Chelsea in the third round last season - the last team to knock Forest out of the FA Cup in consecutive seasons were Liverpool in 1987-88 and 1988-89.
- In seven matches in domestic cup competitions (FA/League Cup) for Chelsea against lower-league opposition, striker Michy Batshuayi has scored 10 goals and assisted three more, including scoring a hat-trick against Nottingham Forest in a League Cup match in September 2017.