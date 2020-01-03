Chelsea v Nottingham Forest

From the section

Chelsea's Marcos Alonso is expected to miss Sunday's match at home to Nottingham Forest with a hamstring injury

Left-back Marcos Alonso will miss Chelsea's FA Cup third-round tie against Nottingham Forest on Sunday with a hamstring injury.

Fellow defender Fikayo Tomori is battling a bug, with midfielder Billy Gilmour another to have been unwell.

Forest left-back Yuri Ribeiro should return after shaking off a long-term knee issue.

Full-back Chema hobbled out of Forest's 3-2 New Year's Day win over Blackburn and now looks set to miss the match.

