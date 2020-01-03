Middlesbrough v Tottenham Hotspur: Boro without Daniel Ayala, Harry Kane out for Spurs

Harry Kane picked up a hamstring injury at Southampton on 1 January

Middlesbrough head coach Jonathan Woodgate will be without captain Daniel Ayala for Sunday's FA Cup tie against Tottenham.

The Boro defender misses out with an ankle injury but Manchester City loanees Lukas Nmecha and Patrick Roberts are likely to be involved.

Christian Eriksen and forward Son Heung-min - who returns from suspension - are set to start for Spurs.

The injured Harry Kane and Tanguy Ndombele will both be absent.

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho says he is expecting "bad news" on Kane's injury after the striker limped off during the defeat at Southampton.

