Middlesbrough v Tottenham Hotspur: Boro without Daniel Ayala, Harry Kane out for Spurs
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen to full commentary on BBC Radio 5 live, plus text commentary, in-play clips and radio on the BBC Sport website
Middlesbrough head coach Jonathan Woodgate will be without captain Daniel Ayala for Sunday's FA Cup tie against Tottenham.
The Boro defender misses out with an ankle injury but Manchester City loanees Lukas Nmecha and Patrick Roberts are likely to be involved.
Christian Eriksen and forward Son Heung-min - who returns from suspension - are set to start for Spurs.
The injured Harry Kane and Tanguy Ndombele will both be absent.
Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho says he is expecting "bad news" on Kane's injury after the striker limped off during the defeat at Southampton.
MATCH FACTS
- Middlesbrough and Spurs haven't met in the FA Cup since January 1966, a 4-0 victory for Spurs. Boro have lost on each of the three occasions they've faced Spurs in the FA Cup.
- Spurs have won their last three matches against Middlesbrough, last facing them in February 2017 in the Premier League.
- Middlesbrough have been knocked out in eight of their last nine FA Cup ties against Premier League opponents, progressing only against Manchester City in January 2015 in this run.
- Spurs have progressed from 38 of their last 40 FA Cup ties against opponents from outside the top flight, failing only against Leicester in January 2006 and Leeds in January 2013.
- This is Jose Mourinho's first FA Cup match since the 2018 final, a 1-0 defeat against Chelsea as Manchester United manager.
- Mourinho has won 13 of his 14 FA Cup matches against lower-league opposition, losing only to Bradford City in January 2015 with Chelsea.