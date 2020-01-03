Crystal Palace v Derby County
Derby manager Phillip Cocu has said he will see how Wayne Rooney recovers from his Rams debut before deciding if he will face Crystal Palace in the FA Cup.
Rooney played 90 minutes in Thursday's win over Barnsley - his first competitive appearance since October.
Palace are without centre-back Mamadou Sakho, whose hamstring injury may keep him out for "a considerable period" according to manager Roy Hodgson.
Wilfried Zaha, who has an unspecified injury, may be rested against the Rams.
Palace have a good recent record in the FA Cup. They were beaten by Manchester United in the 2016 final, with Rooney captaining United to victory at Wembley, while the Eagles were knocked out by Watford at the quarter-final stage last season.
Match facts
- This will be only the second FA Cup meeting between Crystal Palace and Derby, with the Rams winning the previous game 1-0 in the third round in January 2012.
- Derby last faced Crystal Palace in March 2013 in the Championship, losing 1-0 at Pride Park under Nigel Clough.
- Crystal Palace are unbeaten in 12 home FA Cup matches against sides from a lower division (W11 D1) since losing 2-1 to Millwall in January 1985.
- When playing outside the top flight, Derby have won just one of their last 23 FA Cup matches against top-flight opponents (W1 D6 L16), a 2-1 win at West Brom in January 2017.
- As a top-flight manager, Crystal Palace's Roy Hodgson has progressing from 10 of his 11 FA Cup ties with lower league opponents, failing only in January 2008 against Bristol Rovers with Fulham.