Liverpool v Everton

Divock Origi scored twice in Liverpool's 5-2 win against Everton last month

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita is ruled out because of a groin problem.

New signing Takumi Minamino is available and could come into contention, with Reds boss Jurgen Klopp likely make a number of changes.

Everton will assess Bernard, who withdrew from the starting line-up against Manchester City after being injured in the warm-up.

Fabian Delph's knee problem will also be monitored, but Morgan Schneiderlin returns following a calf injury.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Wilsonfooty: Two years to the day that Virgil van Dijk won the last FA Cup Merseyside derby on his Liverpool debut, here they go again.

That 2018 victory for Jurgen Klopp's side was, strangely, Liverpool's first ever FA Cup win over Everton at Anfield - all four previous encounters had been drawn.

Everton, beaten 5-2 here in Marco Silva's last game in charge just a month ago, will be far more confident of avoiding defeat with Carlo Ancelotti at the helm.

The Italian guided Napoli to a Champions League win over Liverpool in southern Italy back in September, and followed it up with a draw at Anfield in November. That's the only one of Liverpool's last 22 home game they from which have not emerged victorious.

This a derby... and a cup derby to boot: take nothing for granted.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp: "People have told me already I wouldn't respect the cup. It's not true. But my first job is to respect the players.

"I've got to decide if it's allowed to play them again.

"How can you look at a situation like Newcastle - losing four players [to injury] in one game - and not think 'this is crazy'."

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti: "It is a fantastic challenge but also a fantastic opportunity. We are going to play against the best team in this moment, they are world champions so congratulations to them, but this is a fantastic challenge for us.

"Every derby is a special game. I know how different this game is. Of course Liverpool is the favourite, but in a derby you never know what is going on.

"The FA Cup here is completely different to other competitions, different to the Italian Cup for instance. The fact that it is the oldest competition gives it a really special atmosphere. There are a lot of surprises in this competition. It's a really exciting moment, we have confidence to do our best."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

We already saw Reds boss Jurgen Klopp make a load of changes for the league match against Everton and I would not be surprised if he gambled again.

That would be a risk against this Toffees side, who already look a different proposition under Carlo Ancelotti. It will be lively too - because there will be a different atmosphere, there will be a lot more Everton fans inside Anfield for this one - but I still think Liverpool will get through it.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This will be the 235th Merseyside derby, and the 25th time the sides have met in the FA Cup. It is the most played fixture in the cup's history.

The Reds have won 11 of the previous 24 FA Cup encounters, drawing six and losing seven.

Four of the five FA Cup games at Anfield between these sides have ended in draws; Liverpool claimed their first home win with a 2-1 victory in the third round in 2018.

Home and away, Liverpool are unbeaten in 20 league and cup matches against Everton (W10, D10), a record unbeaten streak for either club in competitive Merseyside derbies.

Liverpool

The Reds have lost their last two FA Cup matches (to West Brom in 2018 and Wolves in 2019).

They have not lost three in a row in the competition since a similar sequence from 1952 to 1954.

Liverpool are unbeaten at home since losing to Chelsea in the League Cup in September 2018.

Divock Origi has scored in all four of his appearances against Everton at Anfield (five goals in total).

