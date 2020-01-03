Gillingham v West Ham United

Recently-appointed West Ham boss David Moyes guided Everton to the FA Cup final in 2009, where the Toffees lost 2-1 to Chelsea

Gillingham boss Steve Evans has named the same starting XI for their past five matches, but Alex Jakubiak is pushing for a start up front.

The League One side, who are unbeaten in seven games in all competitions, remain without long-term absentee Mark Byrne (knee).

West Ham United will check on goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski.

The Poland international missed training on Friday as he continues to manage his return from a hip problem.

Fellow goalkeeper David Martin (thigh) will also be assessed, along with captain Mark Noble (foot).

Defenders Aaron Cresswell and Angelo Ogbonna also sat out training on Friday with unspecified problems.

Forward Michail Antonio (hamstring) has not played since the Premier League defeat by Leicester on 28 December, while midfielder Jack Wilshere is recovering from a groin injury.

The Hammers were knocked out by third-tier opposition last season, losing 4-2 at AFC Wimbledon in the fourth round.

Gillingham beat Premier League opposition in Cardiff City en route to reaching the fourth round of the FA Cup last season, but that was the first time the Kent club had progressed to that stage since the 2003-04 campaign.

