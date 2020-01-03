Gillingham v West Ham United
Gillingham boss Steve Evans has named the same starting XI for their past five matches, but Alex Jakubiak is pushing for a start up front.
The League One side, who are unbeaten in seven games in all competitions, remain without long-term absentee Mark Byrne (knee).
West Ham United will check on goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski.
The Poland international missed training on Friday as he continues to manage his return from a hip problem.
Fellow goalkeeper David Martin (thigh) will also be assessed, along with captain Mark Noble (foot).
Defenders Aaron Cresswell and Angelo Ogbonna also sat out training on Friday with unspecified problems.
Forward Michail Antonio (hamstring) has not played since the Premier League defeat by Leicester on 28 December, while midfielder Jack Wilshere is recovering from a groin injury.
The Hammers were knocked out by third-tier opposition last season, losing 4-2 at AFC Wimbledon in the fourth round.
Gillingham beat Premier League opposition in Cardiff City en route to reaching the fourth round of the FA Cup last season, but that was the first time the Kent club had progressed to that stage since the 2003-04 campaign.
Match facts
- This is the first ever FA Cup meeting between Gillingham and West Ham United.
- West Ham and Gillingham have met four times previously, all in the second tier in 2003-04 and 2004-05 - the Hammers won three of those four matches, losing the other at the Priestfield Stadium in September 2003.
- Gillingham have reached the FA Cup fourth round just once in their previous 15 seasons, doing so last season - they last did so in consecutive seasons in 2003-04 (five in a row).
- In each of the past two seasons, the side eliminating West Ham from the FA Cup has been from League One - Wigan in 2017-18 and AFC Wimbledon in 2018-19.