Arsenal v Leeds United

Arsenal's new head coach Mikel Arteta was Gunners' captain when they won the 2014 FA Cup final

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal defender Calum Chambers has been ruled out for at least six months with a ruptured cruciate ligament.

Gabriel Martinelli and Hector Bellerin have been nursing hamstring problems and will both be assessed.

Leeds are without forward Eddie Nketiah, who has been recalled from his loan spell by Arsenal.

Head coach Marcelo Bielsa says Robbie Gotts and goalkeeper Illan Meslier will make their debuts, with Gaetano Berardi and Barry Douglas also starting.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Guymowbray: A huge cup tie with echoes of yesteryear and a nod to the future, with Leeds seemingly, FINALLY, on their way back to the top flight in which they belong.

Around 8,000 of their number will be at the Emirates to make a huge noise, and with home supporters reinvigorated by what they saw against Manchester United on New Year's Day, the atmosphere should be crackling.

Wherever he's watching from, you can guarantee that Pep Guardiola will be excited by the match-up too, as his former assistant Mikel Arteta pits his coaching wits against Marcelo Bielsa - the man regarded by Guardiola as "the best coach in the world".

Arsenal should have the edge in quality, but…..this is the FA Cup.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta: "We have to be challenging for the cups and we'll try to do that again this season. Obviously it is a competition that is very attached to this football club in recent years and we have to take it very seriously.

"I follow [Leeds] coach [Marcelo Bielsa] for a long time and I know how tough it will be to play against them. He makes them fight and challenge and run and compete, and never give up in any game or any circumstances."

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa: "Of course it is a big challenge for us. It is enough to see the players and the prestige and level they have.

"When people think that we are the favourite in one match, we don't consider things like that, neither with the opposite, which is in this case.

"Every time we compete we trust in our resources and respect our opponent's resources.

"We will always do this with the wish to impose our style and we will try to do this on Monday."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I love watching Leeds play and they are good enough to give Arsenal a test too. But they have seen previous promotion challenges fade in the second half of the season and I don't think Marcelo Bielsa will want a cup run.

Leeds will still come and have a go at Emirates Stadium, but I don't think they will do it with their first XI.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This will be the 17th FA Cup match between Arsenal and Leeds and the first since January 2012, when the Gunners won 1-0 in the third round thanks to a goal from Thierry Henry.

Leeds are winless in six meetings - losing five of them - since a 3-2 victory at Highbury in the Premier League in May 2003.

Arsenal

Arsenal have progressed from the FA Cup third round in 22 of the past 23 seasons - their only failure coming in 2017-18 against Nottingham Forest.

The Gunners are the most successful side in the competition, having lifted the FA Cup on 13 occasions.

However, they have won just twice in 16 matches in all competitions (D9, L5).

Leeds United