Steve Seddon: Portsmouth sign defender on loan from Birmingham City

Steve Seddon has made five appearances for Birmingham City in all competitions this season

Portsmouth have signed defender Steve Seddon on a loan deal from Championship side Birmingham City until the end of the season.

Seddon, 22, has made five appearances for Blues and spent time on loan at Stevenage and AFC Wimbledon last term.

"He strengthens our left-sided options, which is an area we've been lacking," Portsmouth boss Kenny Jackett said.

"Steve is a good attacking player who will give us balance in that part of the pitch."

