Dejan Kulusevski: Juventus sign Sweden midfielder from Atalanta and loan him back to Parma

Dejan Kulusevski
Dejan Kulusevski came through the youth ranks at Atalanta

Juventus have signed Sweden midfielder Dejan Kulusevski from Atalanta in a 35m euro (£29.7m) deal.

The 19-year-old has signed a four-and-a-half year contract with the Serie A side but will return on loan to Parma until the end of the season.

Kulusevski signed a one-year loan deal with Parma in July 2019 and has scored four goals in 17 appearances.

He made his senior international debut for Sweden in November in a Euro 2020 qualifying win over the Faroe Islands.

Kulusevski's fee may rise to 44m euros (£37m) depending on conditions being met.

