Craig Conway: Salford City extends deal with League Two side to end of the season

Salford City winger Craig Conway has signed a new deal to keep him with the League Two side until the end of the season.

The 34-year-old joined the Ammies in October on a short-term contract and has made 13 appearances for the club.

The Scot began his career with Ayr before having spells at Dundee United, Cardiff, Brighton and Blackburn.

Conway made 200 appearances for Rovers before turning down the offer of a new contract in the summer of 2019.

