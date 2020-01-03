Aston Villa pair Wesley and Tom Heaton out for season with knee injuries

Aston Villa striker Wesley received lengthy treatment on the pitch before being replaced by Jonathan Kodjia

Aston Villa will be without striker Wesley and goalkeeper Tom Heaton for the rest of the season after both suffered knee ligament damage in Wednesday's 2-1 win at Burnley.

Brazil international Wesley, 23, scored the opener but was hurt in a tackle with Clarets' defender Ben Mee.

Former Burnley keeper Heaton, 33, was hurt as he attempted to stop Chris Wood 80th-minute consolation.

Both players had scans on Thursday and are set for six to nine months out.

"We would like to wish both players well as they begin their recovery," said Villa in a club statement.

Villa officials were unhappy with Mee for the tackle on Wesley - signed from Club Bruges in June for £22m - although the 30-year-old was not ruled by referee Michael Oliver to have committed a foul in the incident.

Heaton has missed just one of Villa's 21 league games this season, while Wesley has started them all, scoring five goals and assisting one.

His goal in the 27th minute on Wednesday was his first in 13 league appearances, having previously scored four in six matches.

Villa are 17th in the Premier League table, one place and one point above the relegation places. Last season's player of the year John McGinn was ruled out until March with a broken ankle suffered in December.