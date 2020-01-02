James McClean sectarian abuse: PFA to talk to referees' body and EFL over chanting

James McClean played all 90 minutes in Stoke's 5-2 win against Huddersfield on Wednesday

The Professional Footballers' Association says it will talk to the English Football League and referees over "vile" sectarian chanting towards Stoke midfielder James McClean.

Huddersfield are set to investigate after abuse was allegedly aimed at the 30-year-old in Wednesday's 5-2 home defeat by the Potters.

A warning about 'offensive behaviour' was made over the PA system.

"There is no justification for this or any other type of abuse," the PFA said.

"The PFA stands fully beside every player who faces discrimination.

"We will be talking with PGMO [Professional Game Match Officials Limited] and the EFL to ensure that match officials are vigilant to this type of chanting and hope to see future action taken proactively on James' behalf."

McClean is from Londonderry in Northern Ireland, where British soldiers shot civilian protestors during 'Bloody Sunday' in 1972, and has been targeted in the past for his refusal to wear a poppy.

The Championship game at the John Smith's Stadium had to be halted and Republic of Ireland international McClean applauded when the announcement was made to supporters.

"As with other forms of discrimination, it has become clear that this type of abuse is on the rise and is becoming a weekly occurrence for James," the PFA statement continued.

"The PFA has previously advised James to report sectarian chanting to match officials and we are satisfied that in this instance the protocol was enacted. However, this action in isolation is not sufficient.

"We welcome that Huddersfield have committed to a full investigation to identify offenders; we hope that the perpetrators will face further consequences from both within and outside the game."