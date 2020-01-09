Sheffield United v West Ham United

David Moyes won eight of his 27 Premier League games during his first spell as West Ham manager in 2017-18

TEAM NEWS

Sheffield United are expected to welcome back a host of regulars after making 11 changes in the FA Cup.

Simon Moore is set to return to the bench following a muscular injury, but fellow goalkeeper Michael Verrips is unavailable because of concussion.

West Ham defender Ryan Fredericks has been sidelined for up to six weeks with a hamstring issue, while Michail Antonio remains out.

Mark Noble and Aaron Creswell are in contention following injury.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@alistairmann01: Sheffield United could end the weekend in fifth, West Ham could end it in the bottom three, yet this match doesn't look like the forgone conclusion those potential outcomes would suggest.

Back-to-back wins have been an impressive response to the second coming of David Moyes, especially so when considering the Bournemouth victory was the Hammers' biggest in more than a year.

The Blades come into this game off the back of two straight league defeats for the first time this season - and though the teams they have succumbed to should be considered, so too must the Moyes factor.

Grabbing fifth place in the table promises to be anything but straightforward for the hosts.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder on the future of captain Billy Sharp: "If I was in the Championship and needed someone to give us a boost in January and score us some goals between now and the end of the season and saw that Billy Sharp wasn't playing at Sheffield United, then I would be asking the question.

"Always the decision is with Billy. Obviously from an individual point of view, Billy is disappointed he's not playing. The decision is with him and if he comes to me and says he needs to be playing then I will respect that."

West Ham United manager David Moyes on a possible move for Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes: "We're linked with lots of players. I think more importantly he's a young player with potential.

"He's got good pedigree, so from that point of view I'd like to bring young players in for the future and build a strong young team, but also I have to have players who are ready now."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Sheffield United were victorious in both of their previous Premier League home games against West Ham: 3-0 in April 2007 and 3-2 in March 1994.

West Ham have won only one of the past 13 top-flight away meetings (D2, L10).

Sheffield United

Sheffield United's FA Cup win against AFC Fylde was only a second victory in five home games.

They could lose three consecutive league games under Chris Wilder for just the second time, and first since a run of three losses in the Championship in December 2017.

All seven of Sheffield United's Premier League wins this season have been against teams currently below them in the table. They have kept a clean sheet in six of those seven victories.

The Blades could fail to score in three successive league fixtures for the first time since September 2013 in the third tier, under David Weir.

Two of the first three league goals they conceded this season were via set pieces. They have since let in just one set-piece goal.

David McGoldrick has had a league-high 35 shots without scoring in the Premier League this season. Three more shots without scoring will set a new competition record.

Lys Mousset has scored from all five of his attempts on target for Sheffield United in the Premier League.

Dean Henderson has kept seven Premier League clean sheets this season. Only Kasper Schmeichel, with eight, has more.

Sheffield United are the only Premier League side yet to pick any players aged 21 or under this season. Henderson, aged 22, is their youngest player to date.

West Ham United