Sheffield United: Jack Rodwell to sign for rest of season

Rodwell scored one goal in his 22 appearances for Blackburn last season

Sheffield United are set to sign former Everton and Sunderland midfielder Jack Rodwell on a short-term contract until the end of the season.

The 28-year-old, who has been free agent since leaving Blackburn in the summer, has been training with Sheffield United since December.

"It'll be a short team deal until the end of the season with the option of extending," said boss Chris Wilder.

"Hopefully we can kick-start his career."

Wilder added: "He's certainly got the desire, and from a physical point of view there are no issues."

Rodwell's last Premier League game was for Sunderland in May 2017.

A former England under-16 and under-18 captain as he came through the ranks at Everton, Rodwell was signed by Manchester City for £12m in 2012.

However he left Etihad Stadium for Sunderland in 2014, after playing just 26 games in two seasons.

His £43,000-a-week contract with the Black Cats was cancelled following their relegation to League One in June 2018. He had fallen out of favour, training with the Wearside club's under-23 squad and making only two senior appearances in his final season.

He made 22 appearances for Blackburn last season in the Championship, but failed to agree a contract extension. He was linked with a move to Roma in October.