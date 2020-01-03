Wolves' winger Adama Traore yet to decide between Spain and Mali

Adama Traore has scored five goals in all competitions for Wolves this season

Wolverhampton Wanderers' winger Adama Traore says he is open to playing internationally for either Spain or Mali.

The 23-year-old was born in Spain to Malian parents and is eligible to play for either national side.

He says that he hopes his Premier League performances will help him get further calls ups for international football, after injury meant he was unable to honour a first invite by Spain.

"My mentality is to work for the team and the performance for the team gives me half a chance with two international teams and I am happy for that," he told BBC Sport.

"I am grateful (to have the chance) with the two international teams - Spain where I was born and Mali where my origins are."

In November there were reports that he had committed to playing for Mali when a photo was circulated on social media of him holding an Eagles shirt.

Shortly after that he was named in Spain's squad for their final Euro 2020 qualifiers but injury forces his withdrawal form the squad.

"About Mali, they came to my house. We spoke and after that, the guy posed for a picture giving me a Mali shirt" he explained.

"With Spain I didn't go because I was injured. When the time comes, you will see which team I decide.

"But if Spain come again I will be in a position to go and train with Spain."

The former Barcelona youth academy player, has played for several of Spain's national youth teams.

Traore has played 20 times in the Premier League so far this season for Wolves, scoring four goals.

"I am happy definitely. The happiest I can be is when we win games," he explained.

"I did learn a lot of things in different positions, wing back, winger and striker as well so I am happy to go and learn different positions which I like and I trust the process of Nuno Espirito Santo."

Traore arrived in England in 2015 joining Aston Villa as a 19-year-old from Barcelona and later moved to Middlesbrough before signing for Wolves last year.

"Few people will say maybe I had a tough time with different teams like Aston Villa and Middlesbrough but in each situation, I tried to take the good things," he insisted.

"Aston Villa and Middlesbrough, they showed me what is English football. It's tough, it's difficult and they showed me how life is like in professional football."