Danny Drinkwater to return to Chelsea after Burnley loan

Drinkwater was a key part of Leicester's title-winning side in the 2015-16 season

Midfielder Danny Drinkwater is to return to Chelsea as a loan spell with Burnley comes to an end.

The 29-year-old has played only 59 minutes of Premier League action since arriving at Turf Moor in the summer.

He was out injured for two weeks after hurting ankle ligaments in a nightclub fight in September.

Drinkwater has been linked with Aston Villa, who need midfield reinforcements after John McGinn was ruled out for three months with an ankle injury.

Signed by Chelsea from Leicester in September 2017 for £35m, the 2015-16 Premier League champion made only five league starts over two seasons before being loaned to Burnley.

Drinkwater has three England caps but has not appeared for his country since May 2016.