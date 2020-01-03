Sean McConville: Accrington Stanley winger out for rest of season

Sean McConville is under contract at 17th-placed Accrington until 2022

Accrington winger Sean McConville will have an operation on a ruptured Achilles which will see him miss the rest of the League One season.

The 30-year-old had scored five goals in five games before being stretchered off in Stanley's defeat by Rochdale.

McConville will have surgery at Spire Liverpool Hospital on Tuesday.

"I was jumping for a ball and felt like someone had volleyed me in the back of the leg and I looked around and there was no-one there," he said.

Accrington boss John Coleman told the club website: "Sean has a strong character. The diagnosis is not as bad if the operation goes well and hopefully he will be up and at it for the start of next season."