Nathaniel Mendez-Laing: Cardiff City midfielder likely to miss rest of the season

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing was stretchered off during the first half of Cardiff City's game at Hillsborough

Cardiff City winger Nathaniel Mendez-Laing is likely to miss the rest of the season with a serious hamstring injury.

The former Wolves player was injured in the 2-1 Championship victory at Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday, 29 December.

Cardiff manager Neil Harris has revealed Mendez-Laing, 27, will have surgery next week.

"He has completely ruptured the hamstring," said Harris.

"The early diagnosis of the scan is that he is not going to play again or very unlikely to play again this season.

"So he is certainly ruled out for the foreseeable future, once he sees the specialist on Monday and has the operation - probably on Tuesday - we might get more of an idea of whether there's any hope at all of getting him back sooner than we expect.

"But at the moment we have to presume its worst case scenario."

Mendez-Laing, a free signing from Rochdale in 2017, has started 15 Championship games this season and was the first goalscorer under the Harris regime in the 2-2 draw at Charlton Athletic, in November.

"He has been great around the place," said Harris.

"As a winger he is going to be like Junior Hoilett and Josh Murphy, like Gavin Whyte - one minute up there, next minute they are going to be down on performances, but that is what they are. That's why fans love watching wingers play, I love wingers in my team.

"So it's a disappointment but what I will say is moving on from Mendez's disappointment there has to be an opportunity for somebody else now to grasp that."