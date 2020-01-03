Alfie May: Cheltenham Town sign Doncaster Rovers striker on a two-and-a-half-year deal

Alfie May helped Doncaster to promotion from League Two in the 2016-17 season

Cheltenham Town have signed Doncaster striker Alfie May on a two-and-a-half-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

May, 26, has scored three goals in 22 appearances in all competitions for Rovers so far this season, starting seven of those matches.

Since his Rovers move in January 2017, May has netted 23 goals in 115 games.

The Gravesend-born forward spent his early career in non-league with clubs such as Bromley and Farnborough before his breakthrough with Rovers.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.