Plymouth Argyle have signed Bristol City midfielder Tyreeq Bakinson on loan until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan with Newport County, making 42 appearances.

He could make his debut for the Pilgrims in Saturday's League Two trip to Scunthorpe.

"He gives us a bit more presence in midfield so I am really pleased to get him," boss Ryan Lowe told the club website.