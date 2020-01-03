January transfer window 2020: When is deadline day around UK & Europe?

Jadon Sancho, Christian Eriksen and Paul Pogba have all been linked with January moves by the media

Clubs around the UK and Europe are expected to be busy in the transfer market in January but when does deadline day fall for this window?

Premier League and EFL clubs have been able to sign players from 1 January, with the window closing at 23:00 GMT on Friday, 31 January; Scotland's window closes an hour later.

France, Germany, Italy and Spain all have their deadline on 31 January.

The window shuts on 1 February in Portugal and 22 February in Russia.

The Chinese Premier League January transfer window closes on 27 February.

In the Premier League, clubs completing deals late on deadline day will be able to submit a 'Deal Sheet' between 21:00 and 23:00 GMT in order to give them more time to complete a transfer.

Clubs will then have until midnight on 31 January to complete the information required by Fifa's transfer matching system to apply for international clearance for new signings.

This season, players who have played for one team in Europe are no longer cup-tied when they move to another club participating in European competition.

Players not under contract at a club are allowed to join a new club outside of the window.