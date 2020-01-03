Rhys Marshall: Glenavon right back to join Shamrock Rovers

Marshall made his Glenavon debut in 2013, winning Irish Cups in 2014 and 2016.

Glenavon right back Rhys Marshall will join FAI Cup champions Shamrock Rovers next week.

The 24-year-old has been a regular for the Lurgan Blues over the last seven seasons, winning two Irish Cups.

Marshall moves into full-time football having turned down Glenavon's offer of a four-year contract extension at the beginning of the current campaign.

He will be available for Saturday's Irish Cup tie against Coleraine before moving south.

Marshall will join Rovers as they prepare for the beginning of the new League of Ireland season in February.

They finished second in 2019 before a dramatic penalty shootout win over Dundalk saw the Dubliners claim their first FAI Cup in 32 years.

Marshall has been a key player during Gary Hamilton's tenure at the helm of Glenavon, and has operated from centre midfield at times this season.

"Rhys has consistently told both myself and the chairman that he would be leaving at the end of this season in the hope of finding full time football in another league," Hamilton told the club website.

"He had stressed that while he would not sign an extension to his current Glenavon contract he had no wish to join another Irish League club".