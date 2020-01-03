Cecilie Fiskerstrand: Brighton & Hove Albion sign Norway goalkeeper

Cecilie Fiskerstrand won four consecutive Norwegian Toppserien titles with LSK in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019

Norway goalkeeper Cecilie Fiskerstrand has joined Women's Super League side Brighton on an 18-month deal.

The 23-year-old, whose move is subject to international clearance, joins from Norwegian champions LSK Kvinner.

Brighton boss Hope Powell says Fiskerstrand will add competition for places, alongside Megan Walsh and Sophie Harris.

"(Fiskerstrand) is someone with proven experience of playing at the highest level," Powell told the club website.

