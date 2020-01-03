Graham Dorrans: Dundee manager not concerned at transfer speculation

Graham Dorrans (right) scores for Dundee in last week's derby with Dundee United

Dundee manager James McPake say he is not worried by speculation surrounding the future of midfielder Grahams Dorrans.

Reports have linked English League One side MK Dons with a January move for the 32-year-old.

They are managed by Russell Martin, a former teammate of Dorrans at Norwich City, Rangers and Scotland.

"Am I concerned? No, I have not had a conversation with Graham regarding it, I don't need to," said McPake.

Dorrans arrived at Dens Park in September on a deal until the end of the season.

He has made 14 appearances for far this season, scoring his first goal for the club in last Friday's 1-1 draw with Dundee United.

McPake had said Dorrans "is far too good for this league" in the wake of his performance against their city rivals.

"He is at a level now where he wants to be, he is consistently playing 90 minutes and consistently looking very good, so I am not surprised [at the speculation]," said McPake.

"I think over the coming month there will be a lot of talk in the press regarding Graham, as there will be other players in this league and this city in particular.''

United draw 'a turning point'

After a sluggish start to the season there have been signs in recent weeks that Dundee are finding their form.

The derby draw at runaway Championship leaders Dundee United extended their unbeaten run to four games, and they can move level on points with second-placed Inverness Caledonian Thistle with a win over the Highlanders at Dens Park on Saturday.

And defender Cammy Kerr is hoping the Dark Blues can build on their impressive performance at Tannadice.

He said: ''I would like to think it is a wee kind of turning point. The first two derbies we didn't do ourselves any justice at all, we didn't lay a glove on United, but I feel like especially the second half we were dominant in the game, and could have taken more than the point from the game.

"Hopefully that kicks us on, but there is no point in saying we are going to kick on unless we do it.

"There has been a wee positive change with that result. The fans have been upbeat about it as well, and it is important that you get that connect back with the fans and get them all on side.''