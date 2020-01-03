Emma Kelly: Birmingham City Women sign former Sunderland midfielder

Emma Kelly (left) played for England at Under-17 and Under-19 levels

Women's Super League side Birmingham City have signed former Sunderland midfielder Emma Kelly.

The former England Under-19 player, 22, had most recently been playing for Icelandic club IBV Vestmannaeyjar.

Kelly, who can also play out wide or as a forward, helped Sunderland win the inaugural WSL 2 title in 2014.

"She may play some minutes, but she won't be a starter just yet as we will have to build up her fitness level," said Birmingham manager Marta Tejedor.

